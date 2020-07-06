Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of Ayr Strategies stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

