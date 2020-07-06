Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Financial Survey

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88% Axon Enterprise -0.26% -0.28% -0.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.85 -$61.23 million $0.82 27.62 Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 11.31 $880,000.00 $0.01 10,034.00

Axon Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands. Smith & Wesson Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Wesson Brands and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axon Enterprise 0 4 4 0 2.50

Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $93.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.48%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Axon Enterprise on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

