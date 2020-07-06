AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

