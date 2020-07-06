ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.