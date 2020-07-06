ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATASY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of ATASY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 32,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

