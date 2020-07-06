ATLANT (ATL) Trading 6% Higher This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 6% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $225.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ATLANT

ATLANT (ATL) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

