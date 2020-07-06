ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited provide specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals for acute and chronic conditions. It operates primarily in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Eastern Europe. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is headquartered in Durban, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.46.

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

