Aspen Group (ASPU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 7th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $80,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $346,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,330 shares of company stock worth $1,048,137. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

