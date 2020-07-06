Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 25% Higher

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 119,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 104,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $875,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

