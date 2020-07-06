ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

