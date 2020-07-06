Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1,626.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

