ANGI Homeservices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,413 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 2,137 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,539,940. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of ANGI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.55. 546,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.