Analyzing OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & Community West Bancshares (NYSE:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community West Bancshares and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community West Bancshares and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.45 $7.96 million N/A N/A OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.48 $53.84 million $1.62 8.13

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 16.22% 9.98% 0.88% OFG Bancorp 6.52% 6.55% 0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats OFG Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.