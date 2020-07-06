Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PG&E (PCG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PG&E (NYSE: PCG):

6/30/2020 – PG&E had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/29/2020 – PG&E had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – PG&E was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has also outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. In January 2019, PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy, which indicates that the company has been unable to pay off its financial obligations. Unfavorable rulings from CPUC may hurt the company’s operational results.”

6/10/2020 – PG&E had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00.

6/5/2020 – PG&E is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – PG&E was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $9.16. 30,212,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,086,204. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

