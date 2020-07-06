Analysts Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Target Price at $40.50

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,780. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $40.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

