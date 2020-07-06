Analysts Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,141,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

