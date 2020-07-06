American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $373,681. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 22.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

APEI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,788. The company has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

