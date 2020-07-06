Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $129.62 on Monday, reaching $3,019.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,556.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,441.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,955.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,681.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

