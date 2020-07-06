AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

AMADY stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.