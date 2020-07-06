AidCoin (AID) Market Cap Achieves $323,914.72

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $323,914.72 and approximately $2,887.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

