Adelaide Brighton Cement (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adelaide Brighton Cement (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADLDY opened at $9.37 on Friday.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

