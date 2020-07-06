4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Achieves $17,060.26

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $17,060.26 and approximately $7,287.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02011779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00169723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110212 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Exrates, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

