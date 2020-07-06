$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.88 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,648. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.