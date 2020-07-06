$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.41. Cintas reported earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

CTAS traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.03. 9,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cintas by 48.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cintas by 28.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 401,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.