-$0.73 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.40). Chevron posted earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 132.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

