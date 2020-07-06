-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($1.03). Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,949,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,780,312. The company has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

