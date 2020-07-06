-$0.50 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10).

PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright raised Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Maky Zanganeh bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $55,729.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

