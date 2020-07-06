-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

CCXI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 2.04. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,736.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,960 shares of company stock worth $27,212,162 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

