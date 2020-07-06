$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,296. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.