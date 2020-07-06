$0.19 EPS Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Meridian Bank reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,915. The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Insiders have bought 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,352 over the last 90 days. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

