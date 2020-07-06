-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,615. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.