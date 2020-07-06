-$0.06 EPS Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 296,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $880.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

