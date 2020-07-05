ZTCoin (ZT) Market Cap Achieves $13.68 Million

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.05067414 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.