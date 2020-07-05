Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSE ZOM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,919,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,165,352. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

