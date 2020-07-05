ZMINE Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $116,091.74 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00099271 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00325095 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011701 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016599 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011962 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

