ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Up 73.4% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $58,388.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.05066004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

