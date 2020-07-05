Zetacoin (ZET) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,075.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $66,715.29 and approximately $3,075.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.28 or 0.02437945 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00684835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,969,673 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.