Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,807.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $672,727.43 and $1,807.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.01694464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108575 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 616,127,272 coins and its circulating supply is 420,930,243 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

