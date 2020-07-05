ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0201 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $122,580.61 and $461.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,103,926 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

