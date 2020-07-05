Zap (ZAP) Hits Market Cap of $387,536.61

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market cap of $387,536.61 and approximately $28,320.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.05142770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

