Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE GTN remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 597,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Gray Television by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gray Television by 42.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

