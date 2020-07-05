Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $184.51 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

