Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.89). Brinker International reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 211.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

EAT traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $995.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 93.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3,097.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

