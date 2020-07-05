Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ARWR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 945,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,815 shares of company stock worth $7,045,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

