Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $303.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 25,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $293,749.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $243,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,245.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 50,302 shares of company stock valued at $588,631.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $1,350,964,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 307,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,356. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

