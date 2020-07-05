Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.90. 2,097,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LKQ by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.