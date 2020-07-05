Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.25). Delek US reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Delek US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 976,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,321. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

