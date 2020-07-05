Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.30). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CUE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.19. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

