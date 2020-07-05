Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Universal Forest Products reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

