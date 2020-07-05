Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

